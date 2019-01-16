

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kirsten Gillibrand, the Democrat senator from New York, announced her presidential bid.



The outspoken advocate for women's causes revealed her intention to join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary in a CBS television talk show Tuesday night.



'I'm going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom I am going to fight for other people's kids as hard as I would fight for my own,' the 52-year-old mother of two said on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'



Gillibrand also shared the news on Twitter. 'Tonight, I announced that I'm preparing to run for president, because I believe we're all called to make a difference. I believe in right vs. wrong - that wrong wins when we do nothing. Now is our time to raise our voices and get off the sidelines,' she tweeted.



Gillibrand said she was forming an exploratory committee to raise money and travel the country for her presidential run. She is reportedly scheduled to start campaigning within days, with plans to spend the weekend in Iowa.



Registering an exploratory committee with the Federal Election Commission allows Gillibrand to raise money like a presidential candidate before officially launching her bid.



A vocal supporter of the MeToo movement, Gillibrand has made headlines for her sharp criticism of President Donald Trump.



The decision comes despite her pledge a few months ago to serve her full term in the Senate.



Gillibrand, who replaced Hillary Clinton in the New York Senate seat when she accepted the role of US Secretary of State in 2009, was re-elected twice from the state where she remains popular.



She was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 20th district prior to that.



she has also served in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and worked as an attorney.



While the 2020 presidential candidate for Democratic Party is too early to decide, Gillibrand's potential bid will make the Democratic field wide open with names such as Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren already touted as early favorites to challenge Trump.



