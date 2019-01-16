BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Update research from QuotedData

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



16 January 2019

Update research from QuotedData - Throg's shorts shine

With Brexit looming and US rates climbing, many investors appear to have adopted a more defensive stance. Dan Whitestone, manager of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG), has reduced the portfolio's net exposure to well below 100, taking profits on some positions. Otherwise, Dan's focus remains on the long-term drivers of growth, and his ability to short companies with unsound business models gives him another way of adding value even in falling markets, as was evidenced in THRG's returns over the year to 30 November 2018.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-throgs-shorts-shine-2/

