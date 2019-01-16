As from January 17, 2019, unit rights issued by ADDvise Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 29, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADDV UR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012142354 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 166386 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from January 17, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by ADDvise Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADDV BTU B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012142362 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 166387 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.