Caldwell Strengthens Industrial Recruiting Capabilities in Mining With the Addition of Global Mining Specialist Andrew Willson

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the global mining sector with the addition of Andrew Willson as a partner in the firm's Industrial Practice, based in London.

"Andrew has extensive experience recruiting the senior-most mining executives around the world," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "With clients in Europe, South America, the US, Asia Pacific and Africa, he is exceptionally well-respected for his industry knowledge and search execution on the global stage. His addition to the team adds considerably to our already strong mining capabilities in Canada, the US and Asia Pacific - we're thrilled to have him on the team."

Mr. Willson has noteworthy experience successfully completing complex executive search assignments in the extractive industries from the board level to senior management, and has worked across a range of functional disciplines including projects, exploration, asset management, engineering, operations, maintenance and reliability, supply chain, IT, finance, safety and assurance. Additionally, he has sourced candidates internationally for owners, contractors, and service companies on a global basis.

Mr. Willson joins Caldwell from an international executive search firm specializing in board and senior management appointments within the mining and oil & gas sectors, where he was managing partner of the firm's EMEA region.

Mr. Willson holds a Bachelor of Science in geography & geology from the University of Birmingham.

"Andrew's hire further expands the London office footprint, which now includes experts across the industrial and financial services sectors, as well as functional specialists across finance, operations, risk and human resources" said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Our focus continues to be on the strategic expansion of our partner team in industries and geographies that expand our ability to best serve our clients."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation-nearly 50 years in the making-has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at http://www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

