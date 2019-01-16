sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2019 | 17:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The 2019 Alexa Awards, Presented by VoiceFirst.FM, Announce Winners

Alexa Skills, Innovations and Leaders Take Center Stage at the Chattanooga Convention Center

CHATTANOGGA, Tennessee, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexa Conference, presented by podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, named the winners of the 2019 Alexa Awards during a presentation on Jan. 15 in Chattanooga, Tenn. To learn more about the conference, visit https://www.voicefirst.fm/alexaconference.

The 2019 Alexa Awards, presented by VoiceFirst.FM, announced the winners of the competition during a presentation on Jan. 15 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at The Alexa Conference.

"The 2019 Alexa Awards had some fierce competition," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Alexa Conference. "Everyone was phenomenal in all of the categories, and it was very close across the board. All of the winners - as well as the previously announced finalists - should be proud. Congratulations to everyone. And we appreciate the broader technology community submitting so many high-quality nominations."

The 2019 Alexa Award winners are:

Alexa Skill of the Year

  • Chompers (Gimlet Media)

Alexa Developer of the Year

  • Earplay

Alexa Award - Executive of the Year

  • Noelle LaCharite, Microsoft

The VoiceFirst.FM Alexa Award for Commentator of the Year

  • Bret Kinsella, Voicebot.AI

Alexa Skill of the Year - Business

  • Bloomberg

Alexa Skill of the Year - Children

  • Chompers (Gimlet Media)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Cooking

  • Chop Chop (Bondad.FM)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Consumer Marketing / Brand Extensions

  • Chingy (VoiceXP)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Educational

  • World Mathematics League (Sermo Labs)

The Voice of Banking Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Finance or Banking

  • Capital One

Alexa Skill of the Year - Gaming

  • The Magic Door

The Voice of Healthcare Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Healthcare

  • Mayo Clinic First Aid Skill

Alexa Skill of the Year - Local

  • Oakdale High School Sports Update

Alexa Skill of the Year - Music

  • Apple Music

Alexa Skill of the Year - Navigation

  • ParkWhiz

Alexa Skill of the Year - News

  • TuneIn Live

Alexa Skill of the Year - Reference

  • This Day In History (A&E Television Network)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Religious

  • In Touch Daily Devotion

Alexa Skill of the Year - Smart Home

  • SafeTrek

Alexa Skill of the Year - Sports

  • ESPN

The Digital Book World Alexa Skill of the Year for Storytelling

  • Stephen King Library

The Voice of Hospitality Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Travel

  • Vacation Rental Concierge Service

Alexa Skill of the Year - Miscellaneous

  • Ripley's Weird Minute

Best Third-Party Tools

  • Orbita Voice

Best Monetization of an Alexa Skill

  • Sleep Sounds

Hack of the Year (Modification to Alexa-based Hardware)

  • Amazon Alexa responds to deaf gestures (Abhishek Singh)

Alexa World Fair "Best of Show" at The Alexa Conference

  • Gold - X2 Games
  • Silver - Magic + Company
  • Bronze - Orbita

The Alexa Conference is produced by VoiceFirst.FM, which also hosts a portfolio of other voice-technology events for specific industries, including: The Voice of the Car Summit, The Voice of Hospitality Summit and The Voice of Healthcare Summit. To learn more, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

About VoiceFirst.FM
VoiceFirst.FM, organizer of The Alexa Conference and other voice technology events, is a podcast network devoted to voice-first technology. Shows such as This Week In Voice, The Alexa Podcast, The VoiceFirst Roundtable and more are enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of listeners across 54 countries worldwide. VoiceFirst.FM is owned and operated by Score Publishing, a new media publishing company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809283/The_Alexa_Awards_2019.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire