Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 16 January 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 267.5245p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,210,406 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,789,475 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 January 2019