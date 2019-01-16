WillScot Corporation: WillScot to Participate at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot")(NASDAQ: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The presentation will take place at 10:20 a.m. EST.

About Williams Scotsman

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the WillScot family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." WillScot is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. It is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its fleet comprises nearly 160,000 modular space and portable storage units managed through its network of over 120 locations.

