H.B. Fuller Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Growth of 4 percent[7]
Fourth Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $0.79
Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.90[2] increased 27 percent versus Q4'17
Debt pay down of $204 million in 2018 exceeded target
Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance is $3.15 to $3.45
ST. PAUL, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 1, 2018.
Items of Note for Fourth Quarter 2018:
- Cash flow from operations of $146 million up versus $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; debt pay down of $204 million in fiscal 2018, exceeding the company's target of $170 million;
- Net revenue of $768 million, up 13 percent versus fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue up 4 percent7, driven by pricing and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives;
- Net income of $41 million or $0.79 of earnings per diluted share (EPS), compared with a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017; adjusted net income of $47 million2, or $0.902 adjusted EPS, up 27 percent;
- Gross margin up 240 basis points and adjusted gross margin5 up 150 basis points versus fourth quarter of 2017;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million2 up 30 percent year-over-year, driven by acquisitions, strategic pricing gains and acquisition synergies; up 8 percent on a pro-forma basis for Royal1;
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent2 increased compared with fourth quarter 2017 margin of 13.7 percent2, and 14.2 percent, on a pro-forma basis including Royal1;
- Integration of Royal Adhesives on target with $5 million of incremental cost synergies in the fourth quarter and $15 million of cost synergies in fiscal 2018.
Items of Note for 2019 Guidance:
- Assumes challenging macroeconomic conditions continue in China and around the globe, the U.S. dollar remains strong and raw materials prices will be generally flat to 2018;
- Organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent, or net revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent reflecting unfavorable foreign currency impact estimated to be 2 to 3 percent;
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45; up approximately 10 percent at the midpoint;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million; up approximately 6 percent at the midpoint;
- Core tax rate of between 26 and 29 percent;
- Approximately $100 million of capital expenditures;
- Debt repayment of $200 million, on-track to the company's deleveraging targets.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Key Financials:
($ in Millions)
Reported
Adjusted/Proforma
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Net Revenue
768
678
+13%
768
7711
-0.3%
Gross Profit Margin
27.3%
24.9%
+240bps
28.1%5
26.6%5
+150bps
Net Income
41
(7)
N/A
472
372
+27%
Diluted EPS
$0.79
($0.13)
N/A
$0.902
$0.712
+27%
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2018 Results:
Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $768 million increased 13 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue grew 3.8 percent7, driven by pricing improvements and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.
Gross profit margin was 27.3 percent, compared with 24.9 percent in the same period in 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 28.1 percent5 increased 150 basis points versus last year, driven by strategic pricing gains, raw material sourcing synergies and lower manufacturing costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $140 million compared with $151 million last year. Adjusted SG&A expense of $131 million6 increased compared with $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted SG&A expense declined by $2 million, on a pro-forma basis for Royal1.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7 million, or ($0.13) per share in the same period last year, and adjusted net income of $47 million2, or $0.902 adjusted EPS, increased 27 percent compared with $37 million2, or $0.712 adjusted EPS, versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million2, up 30 percent compared with the prior year, with increases in all five operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA was up 8 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8.
"Our strategy to gain share in Engineering Adhesives, manage margins through effective pricing and leverage acquisition synergies continues to drive success at H.B. Fuller," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved solid organic revenue growth in the quarter driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives. Foreign currency exchange rates and slower growth in China impacted our results more than we anticipated in our financial guidance for the fourth quarter. Despite these challenging macroeconomic factors, we increased adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent, doubled cash flow from operations compared with the fourth quarter of last year and paid down $204 million of debt in 2018, exceeding our $170 million target."
Full Year 2018 Summary:
Net revenue for the 2018 fiscal year of $3,041 million increased 32 percent compared with fiscal 2017. Organic revenue grew by 3.77 percent year-over-year, driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.
Gross profit margin of 27.5 percent increased 130 basis points compared with fiscal 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 27.9 percent5 increased 60 basis points versus last year. Net income for fiscal 2018 was $171 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $59 million, or $1.15 per diluted share in fiscal 2017, and adjusted net income of $156 million2, or $3.002 per diluted share, increased 23 percent compared with $1272 million, or $2.452 per diluted share, in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million2 was up 50 percent compared with the prior year, and increased 7 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $151 million and total debt equal to $2,248 million, of which approximately 70 percent had a fixed interest rate. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $150 million and $2,364 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was $146 million compared to $70 million for the same period in 2017, reflecting the increased profitability of the business and improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $19 million in the same period last year.
Financial Guidance:
For fiscal year 2019, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45 and adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million. Full year organic revenue growth is expected to be 3 to 5 percent compared with 2018, with net revenue growth of approximately 1 to 2 percent including an estimated unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of 2 to 3 percent. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26 and 29 percent. H.B. Fuller expects to invest approximately $100 million in capital items in 2019.
"In 2019 we will focus on driving solid organic revenue growth and margin improvement, achieving our committed cost and revenue synergies, and delivering $200 million of debt repayment. Engineering Adhesives will continue to grow into a larger and more profitable part of our business in 2019 and going forward," Owens said. "In terms of guidance sensitivity, we are projecting a continued strong US dollar and China weakness along with relatively neutral raw material prices outside of China in 2019. Raw material demand and prices are currently declining in China and that trend may expand to the rest of the world if tariff and trade disputes persist. If raw material demand and prices start to decline in the rest of the world, our second half 2019 margins could be favorably impacted, resulting in EPS and EBITDA above the midpoint of our guidance range.
Owens continued, "We estimate that currency fluctuations and China impacted our 2019 guidance by approximately $40 million versus our original long-term forecast. Adjusting for these factors, our underlying EBITDA growth rates in 2018 and 2019 are in line with our original forecast of about 10 to 12 percent, and we anticipate annual EBITDA growth in this range through 2020. These factors impact the time to achieve our $600 million EBITDA target by about a year. We remain on track to meet or exceed our commitment of $600 million in debt paydown by the end of 2020 as a result of strong profit performance, high cash flow conversion rates and our focused capital management programs."
This guidance excludes approximately $15 to $20 million of pre-tax expenses required to integrate the Royal business and other businesses acquired in 2017, and between $6 and $8 million of pre-tax expenses related to ERP development costs. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule making relative to US Tax Reform. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2019 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Certain amounts presented in this release and the accompanying financial statements and data are preliminary and are subject to change in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 1, 2018 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Regulation G:
The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred.
About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this document may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the Royal transaction may involve unexpected costs or liabilities; our business or stock price may suffer as a results of uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained on our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividend; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the transaction within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the Company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 2, 2017. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the Company and the regions where the Company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
December 1, 2018
Net Revenue
December 2, 2017
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
768,429
100.0%
$
678,200
100.0%
Cost of sales
(558,829)
(72.7%)
(509,412)
(75.1%)
Gross profit
209,600
27.3%
168,788
24.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(139,844)
(18.2%)
(151,126)
(22.3%)
Other expense, net
(2,324)
(0.3%)
(26,163)
(3.9%)
Interest expense
(27,574)
(3.6%)
(19,073)
(2.8%)
Interest income
3,005
0.4%
1,762
0.3%
Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investments
42,863
5.6%
(25,812)
(3.8%)
Income (taxes) benefit
(3,488)
(0.5%)
16,691
2.5%
Income from equity method investments
1,990
0.3%
2,228
0.3%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
41,365
5.4%
(6,893)
(1.0%)
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests
41,365
5.4%
(6,893)
(1.0%)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(20)
(0.0%)
(14)
(0.0%)
Net income (loss) attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
41,345
5.4%
$
(6,907)
(1.0%)
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
Income from continuing operations
0.82
(0.14)
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.82
$
(0.14)
Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
Income from continuing operations
0.79
(0.13)
Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.79
$
(0.13)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
50,712
50,356
Diluted
52,017
51,724
Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K)
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 3, 2016
Cash & cash equivalents
$
150,793
$
194,398
$
142,245
Trade accounts receivable, net
485,719
473,700
351,130
Inventories
355,563
372,102
258,096
Trade payables
273,378
268,467
162,964
Total assets
4,175,271
4,373,243
2,066,565
Total debt
2,247,527
2,451,910
703,271
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
December 1, 2018
Net Revenue
December 2, 2017
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
3,041,002
100.0%
$
2,306,043
100.0%
Cost of sales
(2,204,108)
(72.5%)
(1,700,973)
(73.8%)
Gross profit
836,894
27.5%
605,070
26.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(582,132)
(19.1%)
(477,030)
(20.7%)
Other income (expense), net
1,184
0.0%
(27,667)
(1.2%)
Interest expense
(110,994)
(3.6%)
(43,701)
(1.9%)
Interest income
11,774
0.4%
3,927
0.2%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investments
156,726
5.2%
60,599
2.6%
Income benefit (taxes)
6,356
0.2%
(9,810)
(0.4%)
Income from equity method investments
8,150
0.3%
8,677
0.4%
Income from continuing operations
171,232
5.6%
59,466
2.6%
Net income including non-controlling interests
171,232
5.6%
59,466
2.6%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(24)
(0.0%)
(48)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
171,208
5.6%
$
59,418
2.6%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
Income from continuing operations
3.38
1.18
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
3.38
$
1.18
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera
Income from continuing operations
3.29
1.15
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera
$
3.29
$
1.15
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
50,591
50,370
Diluted
51,975
51,619
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.615
$
0.590
a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
41,345
$
(6,907)
$
171,208
$
59,418
Acquisition project costs
616
1,894
2,833
5,258
Tonsan call option agreement
3,555
(1,705)
1,496
(3,946)
Organizational realignment
469
789
2,836
15,620
Royal restructuring and integration
5,930
43,893
20,351
47,423
Tax reform
(7,138)
-
(43,276)
-
Other
1,787
(1,415)
514
2,787
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
46,564
36,549
155,962
126,560
Add:
Interest expense
27,468
17,949
110,624
42,365
Interest income
(3,005)
(720)
(11,774)
(2,886)
Income taxes
13,580
11,226
49,541
46,200
Depreciation expense
17,109
14,697
67,910
50,559
Amortization expense
18,855
13,114
76,490
36,243
Adjusted EBITDA 2
120,571
92,815
448,753
299,041
Diluted Shares
52,017
51,724
51,975
51,619
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
$
0.90
$
0.71
$
3.00
$
2.45
Revenue
$
768,429
$
678,200
$
3,041,002
$
2,306,043
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
15.7%
13.7%
14.8%
13.0%
2 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Net Revenue:
Americas Adhesives
$
278,105
$
254,100
EIMEA
184,522
171,984
Asia Pacific
71,135
74,609
Construction Adhesives
105,922
80,450
Engineering Adhesives
128,745
97,057
Total H.B. Fuller
$
768,429
$
678,200
Segment Operating Income:
Americas Adhesives
$
30,430
$
17,579
EIMEA
9,424
68
Asia Pacific
6,939
5,402
Construction Adhesives
7,212
(9,891)
Engineering Adhesives
15,751
4,504
Total H.B. Fuller
$
69,756
$
17,662
Adjusted EBITDA 2
Americas Adhesives
$
44,988
$
39,151
EIMEA
20,937
18,011
Asia Pacific
9,312
8,461
Construction Adhesives
18,460
9,389
Engineering Adhesives
27,059
15,869
Total H.B. Fuller
$
120,756
$
90,881
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2
Americas Adhesives
16.2%
15.4%
EIMEA
11.3%
10.5%
Asia Pacific
13.1%
11.3%
Construction Adhesives
17.4%
11.7%
Engineering Adhesives
21.0%
16.4%
Total H.B. Fuller
15.7%
13.4%
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
52 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Net Revenue:
Americas Adhesives
$
1,099,918
$
907,765
EIMEA
738,553
568,658
Asia Pacific
278,079
264,692
Construction Adhesives
446,101
260,330
Engineering Adhesives
478,351
304,598
Total H.B. Fuller
$
3,041,002
$
2,306,043
Segment Operating Income:
Americas Adhesives
$
115,363
$
91,198
EIMEA
40,060
18,821
Asia Pacific
17,995
14,826
Construction Adhesives
32,917
(12,975)
Engineering Adhesives
48,427
16,170
Total H.B. Fuller
$
254,762
$
128,040
Adjusted EBITDA 2
Americas Adhesives
$
172,112
$
137,583
EIMEA
83,491
62,767
Asia Pacific
29,145
26,362
Construction Adhesives
77,834
26,393
Engineering Adhesives
81,463
39,090
Total H.B. Fuller
$
444,045
$
292,195
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2
Americas Adhesives
15.6%
15.2%
EIMEA
11.3%
11.0%
Asia Pacific
10.5%
10.0%
Construction Adhesives
17.4%
10.1%
Engineering Adhesives
17.0%
12.8%
Total H.B. Fuller
14.6%
12.7%
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
42,863
$
(25,812)
$
156,726
$
60,599
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
848
2,846
3,957
7,990
Tonsan call option agreement
3,555
(1,705)
1,496
(3,946)
Organizational realignment
544
1,018
2,840
19,963
Royal restructuring and integration
8,094
66,486
28,566
71,917
Tax reform
305
-
305
-
Other
1,965
2,728
3,487
7,608
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 3
$
58,174
$
45,561
$
197,377
$
164,131
3 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Income Taxes
$
(3,488)
$
16,691
$
6,356
$
(9,810)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(232)
(952)
(1,124)
(2,732)
Organizational realignment
(75)
(230)
(4)
(4,343)
Royal restructuring and integration
(2,164)
(22,592)
(8,215)
(24,494)
Tax reform
(7,444)
-
(43,582)
-
Other
(177)
(4,143)
(2,972)
(4,821)
Adjusted income taxes 4
$
(13,580)
$
(11,226)
$
(49,541)
$
(46,200)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
58,174
$
45,561
$
197,377
$
164,131
Adjusted effective income tax rate 4
23.3%
24.6%
25.1%
28.1%
4 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Net revenue
$
768,429
$
678,200
$
3,041,002
$
2,306,043
Gross profit
$
209,600
$
168,788
$
836,894
$
605,070
Gross profit margin
27.3%
24.9%
27.5%
26.2%
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
526
1,344
2,521
4,287
Organizational realignment
235
442
1,533
11,452
Royal restructuring and integration
2,810
10,781
5,027
10,781
Other
2,407
(1,052)
2,407
(1,900)
Adjusted gross profit 5
$
215,578
$
180,303
$
848,382
$
629,690
Adjusted gross profit margin 5
28.1%
26.6%
27.9%
27.3%
5 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(139,844)
$
(151,126)
$
(582,132)
$
(477,030)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
323
1,359
1,436
3,561
Tonsan call option agreement
3,450
(1,780)
1,126
(4,233)
Organizational realignment
309
577
1,308
8,511
Royal restructuring and integration
5,114
29,957
23,370
35,387
Tax reform
305
305
Other
(442)
3,780
5,851
9,508
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 6
$
(130,785)
$
(117,233)
$
(548,736)
$
(424,296)
6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
13 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
$
30,430
$
9,424
$
6,939
$
7,212
$
15,751
$
69,756
$
(28,411)
$
41,345
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
794
22
10
12
10
848
(232)
616
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
3,449
3,449
106
3,555
Organizational realignment
12
361
4
163
4
544
(75)
469
Royal restructuring and integration
1,641
3,067
401
1,532
1,284
7,925
(1,995)
5,930
Tax reform
116
77
36
38
38
305
(7,443)
(7,138)
Other
2,024
142
(97)
(2)
(102)
1,965
(178)
1,787
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
35,017
13,093
7,293
8,955
20,434
84,792
(38,228)
46,564
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,468
27,468
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,005)
(3,005)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,580
13,580
Depreciation expense
4,504
5,400
1,599
3,091
2,515
17,109
-
17,109
Amortization expense
5,467
2,444
420
6,414
4,110
18,855
-
18,855
Adjusted EBITDA 2
$
44,988
$
20,937
$
9,312
$
18,460
$
27,059
$
120,756
$
(185)
$
120,571
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
$
115,363
$
40,060
$
17,995
$
32,917
$
48,427
$
254,762
$
(83,554)
$
171,208
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
3,674
95
45
48
95
3,957
(1,124)
2,833
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
1,126
1,126
370
1,496
Organizational realignment
199
1,701
9
922
9
2,840
(4)
2,836
Royal restructuring and integration
8,781
7,663
1,925
5,963
4,065
28,397
(8,046)
20,351
Tax reform
116
77
36
38
38
305
(43,581)
(43,276)
Other
4,422
1,712
651
786
687
8,258
(7,744)
514
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
132,555
51,308
20,661
40,674
54,447
299,645
(143,683)
155,962
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
110,624
110,624
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,774)
(11,774)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,541
49,541
Depreciation expense
17,626
22,088
6,574
11,653
9,969
67,910
-
67,910
Amortization expense
21,931
10,095
1,910
25,507
17,047
76,490
-
76,490
Adjusted EBITDA 2
$
172,112
$
83,491
$
29,145
$
77,834
$
81,463
$
444,045
$
4,708
$
448,753
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
13 Weeks Ended
December 2, 2017
$
17,579
$
68
$
5,402
$
(9,891)
$
4,504
$
17,662
$
(24,569)
$
(6,907)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
2,760
(71)
(34)
(35)
83
2,703
(809)
1,894
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
(1,780)
(1,780)
75
(1,705)
Organizational realignment
130
514
35
274
66
1,019
(230)
789
Royal Restructuring
10,362
10,024
621
12,283
7,448
40,738
3,155
43,893
Other
713
946
451
142
476
2,728
(4,143)
(1,415)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
31,544
11,481
6,475
2,773
10,797
63,070
(26,521)
36,549
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,949
17,949
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(720)
(720)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,226
11,226
Depreciation expense
4,056
4,656
1,525
2,378
2,082
14,697
-
14,697
Amortization expense
3,551
1,874
461
4,238
2,990
13,114
-
13,114
Adjusted EBITDA 2
$
39,151
$
18,011
$
8,461
$
9,389
$
15,869
$
90,881
$
1,934
$
92,815
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
52 Weeks Ended
December 2, 2017
$
91,198
$
18,821
$
14,826
$
(12,975)
$
16,170
$
128,040
$
(68,622)
$
59,418
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
6,904
312
151
157
323
7,847
(2,589)
5,258
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
(4,233)
(4,233)
287
(3,946)
Organizational realignment
2,444
8,973
1,790
5,895
861
19,963
(4,343)
15,620
Royal Restructuring
11,850
11,220
731
14,022
8,345
46,168
1,255
47,423
Other
2,188
2,379
1,133
711
1,197
7,608
(4,821)
2,787
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2
114,584
41,705
18,631
7,810
22,663
205,393
(78,833)
126,560
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
42,365
42,365
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,886)
(2,886)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,200
46,200
Depreciation expense
14,491
15,917
5,976
7,432
6,743
50,559
-
50,559
Amortization expense
8,508
5,145
1,755
11,151
9,684
36,243
-
36,243
Adjusted EBITDA 2
$
137,583
$
62,767
$
26,362
$
26,393
$
39,090
$
292,195
$
6,846
$
299,041
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET REVENUE GROWTH
(unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018
Americas
EIMEA
Asia Pacific
Construction
Engineering
Total HBF
Price
5.0%
4.3%
2.4%
0.2%
2.1%
3.5%
Volume
(4.0%)
(1.5%)
(3.1%)
(1.0%)
15.8%
(0.1%)
Mix
2.4%
0.3%
(1.1%)
(2.5%)
(1.1%)
0.4%
Acquisition
11.8%
12.1%
1.1%
35.9%
19.8%
14.7%
Constant Currency Growth 7
15.2%
15.2%
(0.7%)
32.6%
36.6%
18.5%
F/X
(5.8%)
(7.9%)
(4.0%)
(1.0%)
(4.0%)
(5.2%)
9.4%
7.3%
(4.7%)
31.6%
32.6%
13.3%
Organic Revenue Growth 7
3.4%
3.1%
(1.8%)
(3.3%)
16.8%
3.8%
52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018
Americas
EIMEA
Asia Pacific
Construction
Engineering
Total HBF
Price
3.8%
4.4%
1.4%
0.0%
4.8%
3.4%
Volume
(3.4%)
(0.9%)
0.9%
(0.2%)
9.2%
(0.3%)
Mix
1.4%
0.4%
(0.5%)
(1.0%)
0.7%
0.6%
Acquisition
22.1%
24.3%
1.5%
72.4%
39.9%
28.3%
Constant Currency Growth 7
23.9%
28.2%
3.3%
71.2%
54.6%
32.0%
F/X
(2.7%)
1.7%
1.8%
0.2%
2.5%
(0.1%)
21.2%
29.9%
5.1%
71.4%
57.1%
31.9%
Organic Revenue Growth 7
1.8%
3.9%
1.8%
(1.2%)
14.7%
3.7%
7 Constant currency revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as changes in revenue due to price, volume, mix and acquisitions and excludes revenue changes driven by foreign currency translation. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as constant currency revenue growth less growth from acquisitions.
1
Proforma results were provided to reflect the historical combination of H.B. Fuller and Royal as of the comparable prior periods before the acquisition was completed in October of 2017. The proforma results and reconciliations to GAAP outcomes were filed on a Form 8-K dated March 28, 2018.
