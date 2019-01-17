New Frontier Group, industry leader in Cost Containment and Assistance Solutions, announces the arrival of its newest management team member to its rapidly expanding company

NEWPORT BEACH, California and CHICHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Group, www.newfrontiergroup.com, Leaders in Global Medical Solutions, has expanded its worldwide management team.

New Frontier Group welcomes Mr. Rob Upton as the company's new Group Business Development Director. Based in the UK, Mr. Upton will focus primarily on the European and Middle Eastern markets but will also be working very closely with our LATAM Business Development team in Miami, California and the Midwest.

"At the end of an extensive worldwide search reviewing several hundred possible applicants for this formidable position, Mr. Upton was the clear choice for our fast paced and growing organization," said Randall L. Condie, Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Upton brings with him a wealth of experience in the travel insurance sector having held senior roles with companies in our industries including Mondial, Europ Assistance, CEGA and most recently Healix International where he was Director of Insurance Markets.

"I'm really pleased to be joining New Frontier at such an exciting time. They are extremely well regarded as having a unique model supported by great people and have already made a name for themselves within the travel and international health insurance market," indicated Mr. Upton.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Rob Upton to our team. His knowledge and experience in the International Insurance, Assistance and Cost-Containment sector will bring a powerful asset to our expanding executive team. In addition, Mr. Uptown will be increasing our ability to connect more closely with our global customers," said Gitte Bach, President and CEO.

Mr. Upton will be focused on developing both new and existing client relationships as well as exploring new product and service propositions. Rob's vast professional experience makes him highly qualified to represent New Frontier Group while continuing to uphold the organizations expectations of being the best in the Cost Containment and Assistance sector.

About New Frontier Group: New Frontier Group is the global leader as the first point of contact for worldwide International Insurance and Assistance Teams. New Frontier Group leads the travel industry's global healthcare management services by providing a business suite of customized assistance, full service solutions and cost savings for its worldwide clients. New Frontier Group is an independently owned U.S. based International Company, established in 2002.

For more information about New Frontier Group, please contact by calling 949.429.7130 or email Gitte Bach at Bach@newfrontiergroup.com