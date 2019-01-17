

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) will cut back on hiring for some divisions after selling fewer iPhones than expected and missing its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive officer, reportedly made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company's recent struggles, particularly in China. During the meeting, Cook was asked if the company would impose a hiring freeze in response. He reportedly said he didn't believe that was the solution. Instead, Cook reportedly said some divisions would reduce hiring.



Cook said he is yet to fully determine which divisions would cut back on hiring, but said that key groups such as Apple's artificial intelligence team would continue to add new employees at a strong pace. He also emphasized that a division's importance to Apple's future isn't measured by hiring rates, the report said.



The company added about 9,000 workers in its most-recent fiscal year for a total of 132,000. A year earlier, Apple added roughly 7,000 employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX