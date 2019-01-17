Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group outsources its telemarketing unit in Sweden

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JANUARY 2019 AT 8.00 A.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group outsources its telemarketing unit in Sweden

Asiakastieto Group Plc and UC Affärsfakta AB have undersigned a letter of intent on the outsourcing of their telemarketing unit on 16 January 2019. According to the letter of intent, Asiakastieto will transfer the telesales operations practised by Affärsfakta to the company founded by the unit's current management. By outsourcing, Asiakastieto increases its efficiency and encourages to entrepreneurial ways of action.

At the moment Affärsfakta has approximately 120 employees, and it operates in four locations in Sweden. The net sales of Affärsfakta amounted to approximately EUR 10 million in 2017. Along with the outsourcing, the employees will be transferred to the employment of the new company with current benefits and obligations, and the unit's present managing director Krister Ahlberg will continue to lead the company. The intention is to sign the outsourcing contract during the first quarter in 2019, and the outsourcing is planned to be finalised by the end of the third quarter of the year, at the latest.

"Outsourcing the telemarketing operations is a flexible way to increase efficiency and develop these functions further. We do not expect the outsourcing arrangement to have an essential impact on Asiakastieto's financial key ratios for 2019", says Asiakastieto Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

