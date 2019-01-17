Telia Carrier announced today the opening of an additional Point-of-Presence (PoP) at the Equinix HK1 data center in Hong Kong. This deployment further extends Telia Carrier's number one ranked global backbone at an important interconnection point. The roll-out of the new PoP enhances the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

There has been a significant increase in the amount of IP traffic moving through Asia Pacific (APAC), a region synonymous with online gaming, rich internet and video content. With this new PoP, Telia Carrier will be able to provide enhanced coverage and increased diversity options for customers both locally in Hong Kong and in adjacent markets, through a portfolio of integrated global communications solutions.

"Our customers constantly ask us to expand our presence in this region, driving the need to light up a second PoP in Hong Kong. This new PoP also extends our reach into all other Equinix sites in the city, increasing our reach to a total of five Hong Kong sites overall," said Wee Kwan Ee, Head of Sales APAC, Telia Carrier.

The second PoP in Hong Kong is the latest chapter in Telia Carrier's expansion in APAC. In September, Telia Carrier announced a PoP in Tokyo, Japan. With more than 1900 customers worldwide, the expansion is also a continuation of the carrier's organic growth story and recent geographical expansion into new markets such as Mexico and Serbia.

"We are committed to investing in network and geographic diversity in the Asia Pacific region, as demonstrated by the building of another new PoP in Hong Kong," said Henrik Almroth, Managing Director APAC, Telia Carrier. "The resilient design of our network, coupled with the strength of our relationship with data center operators in the region, will guarantee the highest quality performance and service for clients in this rapidly growing market."

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world's #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in 115 cities and 35 countries worldwide, their global network footprint connects more than 280 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

Contacts:

