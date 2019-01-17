sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.01.2019 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

PR Newswire

London, January 16

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.0
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.0
4VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.8
5China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.7
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.7
7VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.6
8Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
9NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.6
10Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.5
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
12Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.5
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
14Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
15East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.4
16Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.4
17Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.4
18ENIOil & GasItaly 2.4
19Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
20BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.3
21INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.2
22TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.2
23TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.1
24PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.1
25Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.1
26Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
27Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 1.9
28Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 1.9
29Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 1.9
30Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.9
31Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.8
32DNBFinancialsNorway 1.7
33CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.7
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
35MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 1.7
36Nomura FinancialsJapan 1.6
37HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.5
38PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.4
39BayerHealth CareGermany 1.4
40ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.2
Total equity investments88.8
Cash and other net assets11.2
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.3
Asia Pacific17.9
Japan16.6
United Kingdom10.4
United States9.3
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets11.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials20.6
Health Care16.2
Telecommunications12.7
Oil & Gas12.4
Industrials9.2
Consumer Services9.1
Technology4.5
Consumer Goods4.1
Cash and other net assets11.2
100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £131,788,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2019 PR Newswire