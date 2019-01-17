EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.0 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.0 4 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.8 5 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.7 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.7 7 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.6 8 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 9 Nokia Technology Finland 2.6 10 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.5 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 12 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.5 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 14 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 15 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.4 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.4 17 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.4 18 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.4 19 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 20 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.3 21 ING Financials Netherlands 2.2 22 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.2 23 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.1 24 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.1 25 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.1 26 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 27 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 1.9 28 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 1.9 29 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 1.9 30 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.9 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.8 32 DNB Financials Norway 1.7 33 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.7 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 35 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 1.7 36 Nomura Financials Japan 1.6 37 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.5 38 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.4 39 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.4 40 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.2 Total equity investments 88.8 Cash and other net assets 11.2 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.3 Asia Pacific 17.9 Japan 16.6 United Kingdom 10.4 United States 9.3 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 11.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 20.6 Health Care 16.2 Telecommunications 12.7 Oil & Gas 12.4 Industrials 9.2 Consumer Services 9.1 Technology 4.5 Consumer Goods 4.1 Cash and other net assets 11.2 100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £131,788,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF