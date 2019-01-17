

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter sales increased 10 percent to 2.01 billion euros from last year's 1.83 billion euros. Sales also grew 10 percent organically.



The company noted that sales growth was mainly fueled by progress in the Dubai metro system project, deliveries of regional trains in Europe, as well as maintenance contract execution in the United Kingdom.



Over the third quarter, Alstom booked 3.39 billion euros of orders, up sharply from 1.68 billion euros over the same period last year.



Orders included notably a contract for maintenance of the Riyadh metro, regional trains in Luxembourg and Germany, and the signalling of Mumbai metro line. Orders in service were particularly positive with 1.45 billion euros booked during the quarter.



For the first nine months of 2018, the Group's sales increased 16 percent from last year to 6.0 billion euros, while order intake reached 10.5 billion euros. Sales rose 18 percent organically.



At 39.7 billion euros on December 31, 2018, current backlog provides strong visibility on future sales, the company said.



For fiscal year 2018/19, the company affirmed its outlook for sales to reach around 8 billion euros and adjusted EBIT margin of around 7 percent.



In the medium term, Alstom said it expects to continue to outperform the market growth, gradually improve profitability, and improve cash generation, with possible volatility over some short periods.



Alstom also said its proposed combination with Siemens Mobility, including its rail traction drive business, has progressed in the last quarter. The transaction is subject to approval by relevant anti-trust authorities and closing is expected in the first half of 2019.



