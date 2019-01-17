

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported total and organic revenue growth of 9% at constant exchange rates and total revenue growth at actual exchange rates of 5% for the third-quarter ended 31 December 2018.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered strong growth in Q3 with total and organic revenue growth of 9% at constant exchange rates and total revenue growth at actual exchange rates of 5%. Our performance reflects the success of our strategy to deliver innovative products at scale across our geographies and to build direct relationships with consumers, and our full-year guidance is unchanged.'



In North America, total and organic revenue growth was 12%.



In Latin America, total and organic revenue growth was 4%.



In the UK and Ireland, total and organic revenue growth was 3%.



The company noted that it continues to make good progress across EMEA/Asia Pacific, where total and organic revenue growth was 9%.



In November, the company guided there was an expected 5% impact of foreign exchange to Benchmark EBIT growth rates for the year ending 31 March 2019. Updating for the most recent movements in foreign exchange this guidance is unchanged.



Experian said that it will release results for the year ending 31 March 2019 on Wednesday 15 May 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX