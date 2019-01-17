Leading Global CRO/CDMO AMRI Commits to 5-year Agreement for SciFinder from CAS to Enable Efficient Research and Client Success

As pharmaceutical companies lean more heavily on outsourcing to advance their pipeline, leading contract research, development and manufacturing organizations need the best-in-class scientific information solution to stay ahead of the curve.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS), announced today that AMRI, a leading global life sciences contract research, development and manufacturing organization with locations in North America, Europe and Asia, signed a 5-year agreement for SciFinder. This investment ensures that all AMRI researchers globally will continue to have access to SciFinder. SciFinder gives AMRI's research team unlimited access to the most comprehensive collection of scientific content, expertly curated by CAS scientists, and powerful search functionality that helps them translate that information into innovative approaches.

"SciFinder is an important tool for our researchers, providing ready access to scientific literature necessary for us to conduct our R&D activities," said Michael Trova, Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery. "Investing in the same high-quality information tools on which our customers rely gives them confidence in our expertise and ability to deliver innovative solutions to their projects."

As the winner of Life Science Leader's 2018 CMO Leadership Awards for capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service, AMRI is dedicated to their clients' success and provides complete capabilities across the entire drug continuum. They have demonstrated innovation success, advancing their clients' programs and products with more than 240 issued patents, 500 peer reviewed publications, and 250 commercial APIs and products in their portfolio.

SciFinder is used by innovators across commercial, academic, and government organizations around the globe to gain insight from the published scientific literature including journals, patents, chemical substances, reactions, properties and more. Top-ranking contract research organizations, and their customers, including 48 out of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, leverage the SciFinder family of products to keep them up to date on critical research, build efficient synthetic plans, and find the answers they need to get back in the lab fast.

"CAS values our partnership with AMRI and applauds the innovation successes they have achieved," said Craig Stephens, Chief Customer Officer at CAS. "We appreciate the continued confidence they have placed in SciFinder with this long-term commitment and look forward to helping them continue providing exceptional results to their clients for years to come."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, partners with R&D organizations globally to provide actionable scientific insights that help them plan, innovate, protect their innovations, and predict how new markets and opportunities will evolve. Scientific researchers, patent professionals and business leaders around the world across commercial, academic and government sectors rely on our solutions and services to advise discovery and strategy. Leverage our unparalleled content, specialized technology, and unmatched human expertise to customize solutions that will give your organization an information advantage. With more than 110 years' experience, no one knows more about scientific information than CAS.

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

