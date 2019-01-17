Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar AutoRTG system gains ground in Europe with a new order from Belfast Container Terminal

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 JANUARY 2019 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has won a tender to supply a complete AutoRTG system to Belfast Container Terminal (BCT) in Northern Ireland. The system will comprise eight automated rubber-tyred gantry cranes (AutoRTGs) controlled by the Kalmar Terminal Logistic System (TLS) and new-generation remote control (RC) desks. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2018 order intake, with delivery of the system scheduled to commence at the end of 2019.





Belfast Container Terminal (BCT), the largest in Northern Ireland, is owned by and located in Belfast Harbour and is operated under concession by Irish Continental Group. Belfast Harbour is Northern Ireland's principal maritime gateway, handling approximately 70% of Northern Ireland's seaborne trade and 20% of the trade for the island of Ireland as a whole. The AutoRTG system will replace the manually operated rail-mounted gantry crane (RMG) system currently in use at the terminal. The cranes will be factory pre-tested and they will be delivered to BCT fully erected.





The cranes at BCT will operate fully automated within the container stack, receiving orders from the Kalmar TLS which performs planning, routing and execution for all operations based on orders from the terminal operating system (TOS). Crane gantry operation will be automated with supervision from the operator at the RC desk in the control room. Truck handling will be remote controlled, and the system will feature a truck positioning system to ensure accurate alignment of trucks under the RTGs. As part of the project scope, Kalmar will be responsible for the integrations between the TLS, the TOS and other relevant systems.





Trevor Anderson, Belfast Harbour's Operation's Director: "The Kalmar AutoRTG system will provide significant benefits in terms of maximising both the safety and efficiency of operations. Kalmar's proven track record in complex port automation projects and their experience with AutoRTGs convinced us that they were the right choice. Their technical solution perfectly matched the needs of the terminal."





Ilkka Annala, Vice President, Intelligent Crane Solutions, Kalmar: "The Kalmar AutoRTG system allows terminals of all sizes to reap the rewards of greater operational efficiencies, a safer working environment and better predictability in their day-to-day operations. We have supported BCT with equipment maintenance services for several years already, so we are delighted that BHC have chosen to partner with Kalmar as they begin their automation journey."









Ilkka Annala, Vice President, Intelligent Crane Solutions, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 553 4851

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com









