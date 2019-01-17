

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group Plc. (BWNG.L) reported that group revenue for the third-quarter declined 1.6 percent. Product revenue decreased 6.0 percent.



In its trading update for the 18 weeks to 5 January 2019, the company said that total online Power Brand revenues increased by 6.4% during the period. The Group's digital sales now account for 78.5% of Product revenue compared to 71.0% for the same period last year.



The Group began to stabilise its International performance, with revenue down by 5.0% as it began to better re-engage with its target customer base.



While Power Brand revenues were flat, within this Simply Be and Jacamo continued to grow despite the challenging market conditions, with Product revenues up 1.6% and 5.5% respectively, and by 5.9% and 6.8% for online only.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2019, the company now expects Group operating costs to be decline 2% to 4% due to ongoing improved operating cost efficiencies. It was expected to decline 1% to 3%



The Group will announce its 2019 Full Year results on 2 May 2019.



