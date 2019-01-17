sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,79  Euro		+0,01
+0,05 %
WKN: A2NBX8 ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 Ticker-Symbol: INS 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,762
18,944
09:47
18,752
18,952
09:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG18,79+0,05 %