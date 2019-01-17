Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-17 / 09:00 *Instone Real Estate: Construction Starts as Planned for "Marie" Project in Frankfurt* *- *_181 condominiums in a new building, thereof a part subsidised _ _- Plus 55 subsidised rental flats and two day-care centres for children_ _- Project to be developed on the grounds of a former hospital in the sought sub-district of Nordend_ _- Completion scheduled for 2021_ _- Construction of new building of high-end architecture combines with revitalisation of former nurses' dormitory_ *Essen / Frankfurt am Main, 17 January 2019*: Instone Real Estate, a listed residential developer, started construction work on the "Marie" residential project in Frankfurt am Main right on schedule before the end of last year. On the grounds of the former hospital "St. Marienkrankenhaus," Instone will develop 236 flats, thereof 181 condominiums that the company will sell in its own right. On top of that, 55 subsidised rental flats will be created in conjunction with the project to revitalise the former nurses' dormitory that will be handed over to the municipal housing association ABG Frankfurt upon their completion. The former nurses' dormitory and one section of the freehold apartment complex will feature one day-care centre for children each. The dismantling work and the bulk of the civil engineering work have already been completed, and the construction of the eight house types that together will form the "Marie" apartment complex is now under way. In architectonic terms, the project blends smoothly with the rest of the Nordend sub-district in Frankfurt, which is partially characterised by Belle ??poque buildings. Some sections of the "Marie" project's exterior will be modelled on the original architecture. This will create a characteristic façade that emulates the historic flair of the location. Ralf Werner, Head of the Rhine-Main Branch of Instone, commented on the project: "Once again, Instone is creating residential accommodation which is urgently needed in Frankfurt. The construction progress is right on schedule, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our reliable partners. We are committed to taking a sustainable approach with our projects, and the sensitive handling of architecture and historic building fabric plays a key role for us." Andreas Gräf, CDO of Instone Real Estate, said: "In many ways, the 'Marie' project captures the values and strategies of our Group. Combining subsidised rental flats with the development of condominiums while also putting modern-day standards in relation to the historic heritage of the location appeals to a wide variety of target groups. As it is, around 30% of the condominiums have already been sold." Some of the condominiums in the project are built as part of the Frankfurt program for the promotion of new residential accommodation for owner-occupied homes, and are therefore price-reduced. *About Instone Real Estate (IRE)* Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company develops attractive multi-family and residential buildings as well as publicly subsidized housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors and institutional investors. In 27 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. More than 320 employees work at eight locations nationwide. As of 30 September 2018, Instone Real Estate's project portfolio comprised 45 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 3.6 billion and more than 8,900 units. *Contact Details* *Press Contact* Instone Real Estate c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH Michael Lippitsch Wallstrasse 16 D-10179 Berlin Tel.: +49 (0)30 284498747 Fax: +49 (0)30 284498799 E-mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de End of Media Release Issuer: Instone Real Estate Group AG 2019-01-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG Baumstraße 25 45128 Essen Germany Phone: +49 201 453 550 E-mail: ir@instone.de Internet: www.instone.de ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 WKN: A2NBX8 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 766939 2019-01-17

