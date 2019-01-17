sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,22 Euro		-0,007
-3,08 %
WKN: A11543 ISIN: GB00BMP36W19 Ticker-Symbol: GM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAME DIGITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAME DIGITAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,262
0,299
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAME DIGITAL PLC
GAME DIGITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAME DIGITAL PLC0,22-3,08 %