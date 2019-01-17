Edison Investment Research - Consumer Support Services - Game Digital: Against a challenging retail landscape, Game Digital (GMD) delivered a solid sales performance and growth in higher-margin categories over the peak trading period, alongside ongoing cost efficiencies, which continue to counter trading pressures. Momentum in the BELONG roll-out, which accounts for a significant part of our 67p valuation, remains crucial.ISIN: GB00BMP36W19

