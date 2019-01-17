Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that 16 investment management firms have signed on to become founding members of its Charles River Development Client Advisory Board. The Client Advisory Board will be a forum for Charles River Development (CRD) clients to provide input and advice regarding industry developments and CRD's strategic product and services direction.

Chaired by Jenny Tsouvalis, senior vice president and enterprise head of investment reporting, operations and applications for OMERS Administration Corporation, members represent organizations ranging in size, geography and industry segments as well as across all market trading environments.

The 16 founding members of the CRD Client Advisory Board include:

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Bridgewater Associates

Causeway Capital Management

Charles Schwab Corporation

Fidelity International

First State Investments

Invesco

Nomura Asset Management

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS)

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP)

Principal Financial Group

T. Rowe Price

Union Investment and

The Vanguard Group

"We are honored to recognize and welcome some of the industry's most reputable firms to Charles River Development's Client Advisory Board," said John Plansky, chief executive officer of Charles River Development. "In today's highly competitive investment management market where firms face increasing complexity and challenges, it's vital that we work with our clients to shape our product and solution strategy. The Client Advisory Board will be a critical forum for us to accomplish this objective as well as help inform our plans for State Street's overall front-to-back investment servicing platform."

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.99 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.81 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2018 and includes approximately $28 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

