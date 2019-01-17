Top 100 UK Law Firm DMH Stallard Selects iManage Work 10 for Smart Search and Superior User Experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that DMH Stallard - an award-winning law firm with five offices across the UK - has chosen iManage Work 10 to provide its professionals with industry-leading document and email management.



DMH Stallard had previously relied on an all-in-one practice management system to manage documents and emails but wanted improved functionality. The firm was drawn to iManage Work 10 for its smart and personalized search which quickly cuts through clutter and locates relevant information in less time using machine learning and data analytics. A simple, yet powerful search interface with filtering enables easy navigation of large result sets, creation of complex queries for future use and personalized results based on individual working patterns.

"iManage Work 10 makes it very easy to save our emails and documents and find relevant information quickly," said Peter Blackwell, Head of IT, DMH Stallard. "Work 10 automatically suggests save locations for documents and emails, helping ensure important files are filed in the right place. And the simple interface means lawyers can just type what they're looking for into the search box and pull up documents instantly."

iManage Work 10 also brings a new level of mobility to the firm's professionals, giving them secure, remote access to their files through a single user experience that is the same on a desktop, the web or a mobile device. "Data security for our law firm is extremely important and we want our professionals to access critical documents and emails through a secure and governed environment, regardless of their work location. Work 10 enables us to achieve this goal."

iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions is assisting DMH Stallard with its deployment of iManage Work 10. Phoenix was chosen for its personal consulting approach and project experience with iManage.

"DMH Stallard's selection of iManage Work 10 shows their commitment to innovation and to working in the most effective and efficient manner for their clients," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "They're not standing still and relying on old technologies and processes - with Work 10, DMH Stallard gains access to the document and email management system that more than one million professionals worldwide rely upon every day to do their best work."

