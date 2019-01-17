

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The aussie fell to a weekly low of 0.7147 versus the greenback, from a high of 0.7175 hit at 6:30 pm ET.



The aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 77.76 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.5921 against the euro, from its early highs of 78.25 and 1.5881, respectively.



If the aussie falls further, it may find support around 0.70 versus the greenback, 76.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX