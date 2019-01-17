UK Zone enables organisations to address data residency and privacy concerns through primary and secondary datacentres in the UK

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced the launch of a new UK in-country zone which will enable organisations to keep their content completely and securely in the United Kingdom. This new Box Zone has a primary datacentre in London and secondary in Cardiff, expanding the global network of Box's flagship Box Zones offering to eight zones spread across the world. Now British companies and multinational organisations operating in the UK will be able to have more control over their data residency needs while ensuring a seamless collaboration experience for their users.

"Businesses today face a complex and evolving regulatory landscape, none more so than here in Britain," said Chris Baker, Box Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA. "With the Brexit decision pending and the impact on regulation such as GDPR unknown, UK and European businesses are searching for ways to guarantee business continuity. The UK Zone will help companies to address data sovereignty concerns and provide certainty around their content."

Box Zones, introduced in 2016, gives enterprises the power to manage and store data in the region of their choice without sacrificing productivity. Today's announcement provides Box customers with advanced enterprise capabilities to flexibly address changing data protection regulations. The UK Zone allows customers to keep encrypted, at-rest-content in the UK, with in-country upload and download processing delivering a superior end-user experience.

"At Virgin Trains, we are a digital first company with staff and offices across the UK. We are committed to ensuring that those employees have the information and tools to do their best work, even as compliance requirements continue to rapidly change," said John Sullivan, Chief Information Officer at Virgin Trains. "The UK Zone will give us more choice and control over our content. It is great to see Box's continued commitment to helping UK customers like Virgin Trains proactively prepare our data residency strategy."

The new UK Zone joins the growing list of Zones including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Singapore and the United States. Multizone support, announced in 2018, expands the ability to collaborate seamlessly across any of Box's eight Zones, all from a single Box instance.

Box is committed to upholding the highest level of privacy and security in the cloud. With Binding Corporate Rules, C5 and TDCP, Box has been independently reviewed by multiple European Data Protection Authorities for its privacy and cloud protection practices. In addition to Box Zones, Box KeySafe enables organisations to independently manage their encryption keys, and Box Governance allows customers to set retention and deletion policies, as well as and security classifications on content.

Pricing and Availability

The UK Zone is part of the Box Zones offering and is available as a standalone, single zone or as part of a multizone configuration where customers are able to select between one to eight zones. For more information on Box Zones including the UK Zone, please visit www.box.com/zones or visit the Box blog.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 90,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

