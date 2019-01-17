

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks moved lower on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as weak results from French bank Societe Generale dragged down banks and more worrying housing data pulled down housebuilders.



According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the outlook for the U.K. housing market over the next quarter is the worst in 20 years due to uncertainty around Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40 points or 0.58 percent at 6,822 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Wednesday.



Barclays declined 0.6 percent and Lloyds Bank shed 0.9 percent after French rival Societe Generale said its fourth-quarter results would be hit by 'disposals and a challenging environment in global capital markets'.



Software provider Sage Group soared 5.3 percent as it reiterated guidance after a strong start to its financial year.



Primark owner ABF jumped 6 percent after reporting a rise in revenue in the Christmas quarter and maintaining its full-year earnings guidance.



Housebuilders Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey fell over 1 percent.



Media firm ITV slumped 7.5 percent as Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock rating to 'underperform' from 'buy'.



