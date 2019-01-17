Elsevier's Reaxys PhD Prize 2019 for Students in the Chemical Sciences is Now Live

LONDON, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced that its prestigious Reaxys Prize for PhD students in the chemical sciences is now open for submissions.

Celebrating top research by leading young chemists across the globe, the Reaxys PhD Prize recognizes innovative and original research in chemistry.

The award, which receives hundreds of submissions internationally, is open to anyone who is currently doing a PhD in chemistry or who completed their PhD after January 1, 2018. The closing date for the competition is March 22, 2019. To apply to the Reaxys PhD prize, applicants should submit a peer-reviewed article, CV, personal statement and letter of recommendation from their PhD supervisor.

Forty-five finalists will be invited to the Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium to show their research during a poster session in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The top 10 finalists are also asked to give a talk, and then three winners will be selected by the members of the Reaxys Advisory Board and PhD Prize Coordinators. The winners also receive lifelong membership in the Reaxys Prize Club, which currently has over 360 members. Members also receive unlimited access to Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal chemistry.

"Since its inception in 2010, the Reaxys PhD Prize has attracted an impressive array of young chemists who are engaged in innovative, ambitious research that has pushed the boundaries of chemistry, defining the field," said Friedrich Kroll, Head of Scientific Affairs at Reaxys. "We are very excited to bring the prize back in 2019, and recognize the high-quality and impactful work of tomorrow's chemistry leaders."

The award follows the call for greater diversity and recognition in the sciences, like the recent Nobel Prize awards, in which female scientists won prizes in Chemistry and Physics. "Female scientists are conducting essential research and making major contributions in chemistry, and it's important that the field recognizes their work, which has too often gone unnoticed," said Dr. Kroll. "This year, we hope to see more diverse applications to the Reaxys Prize, reflecting that reality, as well."

Previous Reaxys winners include: Dr. Joshua Barham from the Murphy group, University of Strathclyde,

Dr. Moritz Malischewski from the Seppelt group, Freie Universität Berlin, and Dr. Changchun Yuan from the Liu group, Sichuan University.

Dr. Joshua Barham, who won the award in 2017 said, "The award has been integral to my career, both in terms of helping to attract international attention for my work and for job applications, including my current role as a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)."

