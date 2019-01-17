Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 17
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 16-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|181.69p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 16-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|68.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|69.16p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.74m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---