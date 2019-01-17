

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against their major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday amid risk aversion, as trade worries resurfaced and French bank Societe Generale warned that its fourth quarter was affected by tough market conditions.



U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced after media reports suggested the U.S. authorities are in advanced stages of probing criminal charges against Huawei for alleged theft of trade.



The indictment of Huawei may come soon, reports said.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia home loans fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in November - coming in at 51,967.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 2.2 percent jump in October.



The aussie fell to a weekly low of 0.7147 versus the greenback, from a high of 0.7175 hit at 6:30 pm ET. If the aussie falls further, 0.70 is likely seen as its next support level.



The aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 77.76 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.5921 against the euro, from its early highs of 78.25 and 1.5881, respectively. The aussie is seen finding support around 76.00 against the yen and 1.61 versus the euro.



Meanwhile, the aussie recovered to 0.9521 against the loonie, from an early weekly low of 0.9498. The aussie is poised to find resistance around the 0.965 area.



The kiwi declined to 8-day lows of 0.6732 against the greenback and 1.0636 against the aussie, from its early highs of 0.6781 and 1.0571, respectively. The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.66 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



The kiwi slipped to a weekly low of 73.21 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.6921 against the euro, off its previous highs of 73.97 and 1.6802, respectively. The kiwi is likely to challenge support around 72.00 against the yen and 1.72 against the euro.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 12, housing starts and building permits for December are scheduled for release in the New York session.



At 10:45 am ET, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will deliver a speech at the Insurance Information Institute's annual forum in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX