Water Softeners Market to Reach $3.57 Bn, Globally by 2025 at 7.1% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasingneed for clean and potable water worldwide due to rapid industrialization & urbanizationand spiraling growthin food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers, and refineriesare expected to propel the growth of the global water softener market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Water Softeners Market by Type (Salt-based and Salt-free Water Softeners) and End Use (Residential, Industrial, and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets. As per the report, the global water softeners market garnered $2.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5135

Intensified demand for potable water due to population growth, rise in the number of water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and increase in acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide has increased the adoption of water softeners due to their growing acceptance in product manufacturing, steam generation, and cleaning. However, high costs of operation, labor, and maintenance incurred during the water softening process coupled with environmental concerns regarding discharge of soft water such as increase in pH and stringent environmental policies mainly in U.S. and Europe that could raise compliance cost are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, untapped sectors in emerging economies such as India and Japan, increase in proliferation of manufacturing industries across the globe, and rise in awareness about adverse effects of consuming hard water would create new opportunities for growth of the industry.

Salt-based water softener to dominate, salt-free water softener segment to register fastest growth by 2025

Among product types, the salt-based water softener segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, as salt-based water softeners in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025 because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not require purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5135

Residential segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among applications, the residential segment accounted for 61.5% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through the study period. It is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, as water softeners for residential purposes help reduce chlorine content, remove odor and bad taste from water, avoid stains on titles and faucets, and prevent formation of lime scales in appliances. The report also analyzes municipal and industrial segments.

North America to accrue highest revenue, Asia-Pacific to grow the fastest

The water softener market in North America contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2017. It is projected to would retain its lion's share through 2025 due to the increase in incidences of water-borne diseases, increasing applications of advanced water softening instruments in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, and high awareness about the benefits of consuming soft water. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025 owing to the proactive measures by the government to improve access to fresh water, increase in foreign direct investments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and rapid proliferation of the industrial sector. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key players of the industry

The key market players analyzed in the report include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC. New product launches, joint ventures, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others are some of the strategies implemented by these players to gain a lead position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Water Treatment Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

