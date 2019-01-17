The Tychy plant (Poland) benefited from 250 million in investments to improve its performance and manufacture the 1.2 litreTurbo PureTech engine

A modernized plant implementing Groupe PSA process and quality standards

Production capacity projected up to 460,000 engines to handle increasing customer demand for petrol engines

Regulatory News:

Today, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) inaugurated the new assembly line for the Turbo PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine in Tychy at a ceremony attended by Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland's Minister of Entrepreneurship and TechnologyCarlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, local authorities, the plant's management and all its employees.

With this new assembly line, the EB Turbo PureTech petrol engine awarded International Engine of the Year four times in a row is gradually becoming a global-scale engine for Groupe PSA. The EB Engine (Atmo and Turbo) is currently produced in France (Douvrin, Tremery) and China (Xiangyang) and, from 2019 onwards, will be produced in Hungary (Szentgotthard), Morocco (Kenitra), and from 2020 in India (Hosur).

3.8 million EB engines have been produced to date and this additional capacity corresponds to increasing market demand, supported in particular by production of new Opel/Vauxhall models on Groupe PSA platforms and technology. This highly efficient engine contributes to the reduction of the CO 2 emission with an average fuel consumption reduced by 4% compared to the previous generation.

The powertrain plant in Tychy was modernized to boost its performance in line with Groupe PSA standards: New technologies and equipment, supported by new IT systems, ensure a high quality of production with appropriate trainings provided to production teams. Performance of our industrial organisation is also enhanced, by locating component plants close to vehicle factories.

"I would like to highlight that the Tychy teams have demonstrated their ability to improve their performance, thus allowing for investments to modernize the plant and allocate a state-of-the-art engine. The Tychy plant has a sustainable future now and will be a strong contributor to the Groupe PSA manufacturing footprint, organized to produce engines for our five brands and meeting growing customer demand for this award-winning engine," said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA.

"The factory in Tychy is back in the game as a part of Groupe PSA and all the teams are committed to meeting the new challenges set for us. The plant has been thoroughly modernized with the right level of investment to ensure the best level of efficiency, among the most modern engine manufacturing sites in Europe. We are proud to contribute to the shift to low-emission PureTech petrol engines," said Arkadiusz Suliga, Tychy plant director.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005295/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Agnieszka Brania: +48 666 825 572 agnieszka.brania@opel-vauxhall.com

Karine Douet : +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com