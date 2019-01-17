The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 21 January 2019 in the ISIN below. BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061026549 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 10,163,266 shares (DKK 1,016,326,600) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,575,000 shares (DKK 157,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 11,738,266 shares (DKK 1,173,826,600) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 206.20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BIAEJD ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156566 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705658