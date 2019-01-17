Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Horace Mann selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, recognizing commitment to advancing women in the workplace Source: Horace Mann

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United for U.S. Coalition Grows Source: United Way Worldwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Yum! Brands Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year Source: Yum! Brands, Inc.

ST. LOUIS -- Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative Announces $3 Million in Grants Source: Brain Tumor Funders' Collaborative

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in Recognition of Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2018 Report: Three of Ten Companies Ranked Were Included Due to Product Recalls Source: RepRisk

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Institutional Investor Trustees Representing $635 Billion in Assets Launch Principles Addressing Sexual Harassment and Workplace Misconduct Source: California State Teachers' Retirement System

BOSTON -- Separating the Men from the Boys: Gillette Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine What It Means to Be Their Best Source: Procter Gamble

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United Way Worldwide Launches 'United for U.S.' Coalition to Help Those Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide

CINCINNATI -- Always and Walmart Join Forces To Help EndPeriodPoverty And Ensure Girls Can Stay In The Activities They Love Source: Procter Gamble

