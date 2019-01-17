

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK housing market is set remain sluggish over the coming three months as sales expectations sunk to a two-decade low amid weaker outlook for prices, thanks to the persistent uncertainty surrounding Brexit.



Home sale expectations for the next three months decreased to -28 percent, which was the weakest reading since the series began in 1999, survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed on Thursday.



However, the recent sluggishness may prove to be temporary once the Brexit uncertainty lifts.



'The twelve-month outlook is a little more upbeat, suggesting that some of the near-term pessimism is linked to the lack of clarity around what form of departure the UK might make from the EU in March,' RICS said.



The survey indicator for house prices dropped for a fourth successive month in November, still masking regional differences.



Looking ahead, the twelve-month outlook was broadly flat with prices expected to either rise or remain unchanged across the UK regions except London and the South East.



'Even if growth were to rebound in the second half of 2019, following some form of Brexit deal - the housing market will still be held back by high prices and rising interest rates,' Capital Economics Property Economist Hansen Lu said.



'That leaves our expectation for prices and transactions subdued in 2019.'



New buyer enquiries decreased for a fifth month in a row in December, partly due to the lack of supply and affordability.



Consequently, stock levels on estate agents books remained close to record lows, at an average of just 42 properties per branch.



'It is hardly a surprise with ongoing uncertainty about the path to Brexit dominating the news agenda, that even allowing for the normal patterns around the Christmas holidays, buyer interest in purchasing property in December was subdued,' RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn said.



'This is also very clearly reflected in a worsening trend in near term sales expectations. Looking a little further out, there is some comfort provided by the suggestion that transactions nationally should stabilise as some of the fog lifts, but that moment feels a way off for many respondents to the survey.'



House price surveys from the Nationwide Building Society and lender Halifax had shown divergent results for December.



The Nationwide survey showed that house price inflation slowed sharply in December to its weakest level since early 2013, as buyer confidence eroded. In contrast, the Halifax survey revealed an acceleration in house price growth in December.



Further, Bank of England data showed that home mortgage approvals were the lowest in seven months in November.



The Office for National Statistics on Wednesday reported that house prices fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, marking the third successive decline. House price inflation rose to 2.8 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October.



'If the UK manages to ultimately leave the EU with a 'deal' at the end of March, we expect UK house prices to eke out a modest gain of 2% over 2019,' the EY ITEM Club Chief Economic advisor Howard Archer said.



Leaving the EU without a deal could cause house prices to fall by up to 5 percent in 2019 amid heightened uncertainty and weakened economic activity, Archer added.



