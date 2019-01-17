

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $107.40 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $92.11 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $345.31 million from $309.39 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $107.40 Mln. vs. $92.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $345.31 Mln vs. $309.39 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX