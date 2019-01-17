

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge in U.S. production stoked fears of a global supply glut.



Global benchmark Brent crude dropped 0.9 percent to $60.78 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.2 percent at $51.70 per barrel.



The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that American crude oil production reached a record 11.9 million bpd in the week ending Jan. 11, just as worries about weakening demand emerge. That was up from 11.7 million bpd last week.



The EIA also said gasoline stockpiles climbed 7.5 million barrels last week, stoking fears of weak demand in the U.S. Distillate stockpiles rose by 3 million barrels.



Crude oil exports from the U.S. have strongly increased during the last few years and analysts expect the trend to remain positive going forward.



OPEC-led supply cuts may tighten markets in 2019, but doubts persist over the effectiveness of the production cuts amidst increasing concerns of a global economic slowdown.



