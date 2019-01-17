

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $8.55 billion from $9.50 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $8.55 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year.



