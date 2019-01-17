Ossur Hf: Q4&FY 2018 Results - Conference call Tuesday 5 February at 9:00 CET

Announcement no. 03/2018

17 January 2019

Conference call on Tuesday 5 February at 9:00 CET / 8:00 GMT / 3:00 EDT

Össur will publish its financial results for Q4&FY 2018 prior to market opening on Tuesday 5 February. That same day at 9:00 CET, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and the full year. The conference call will be conducted in English.

A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors)

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:

DK: + 45 35 44 55 80

UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374

SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74

US: + 1 855 753 2230

IS: + 354 800 7417

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com, +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors)

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/).

