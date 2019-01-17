Ignite Strategic Growth through Intelligent Risk-taking and Innovation Portfolio Management

Renegade leaders from Pfizer and DuPont to provide pointers at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Dan Seewald, Head of World Wide Innovation, Pfizer, and Ashok Chetty, Innovation Leader, DuPont, will give keynote presentations at the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 25-28, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, La Jolla, Calif.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809828/ThinkstockPhotos_538573112.jpg

To register and download the event agenda for the 13th Annual New Product Innovation & Development 2019: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.frost.com/pds

Seewald's opening keynote, The Risk Taker and The Learner, will focus on the thoughtful risk-taking mindset needed for success in the new age of business. He will explain why a new risk-taking approach must be cultivated, especially in larger organizations. Key takeaways will include:

Insights on how an innovative organizational mindset can play a pivotal role in success and failure

Framework to actively develop a thoughtful risk-taking approach in your own organization

Fresh perspective and tips that can be applied by leaders and change agents within your organization

Seewald knows what it takes to be a renegade inside a large organization. As the head of Pfizer's World Wide Innovation Team, he led the architecture and design of Dare to Try, one of the Fortune 100's leading design thinking and strategic innovation programs.

He is trained and certified in cutting-edge areas such as Creative Problem Solving (CPS), Design Thinking, LEGO Serious Play and Lean/Agile Experimentation, and has been teaching, training and advising these methods to leadership teams around the world for nearly 10 years.

Ashok Chetty's capstone keynote presentation, Innovation Game Changer, will offer a new approach to portfolio management brought on by the recent merger between Dow and DuPont. Participants will discover how this newly formed growth company now views portfolio management as a tool to uncover new opportunities, challenge legacy thinking patterns and fuel major improvements in the size and ROI of innovation projects. Chetty will share his organization's journey to growth as well as implementation issues encountered along the way.

Chetty has actively led and managed innovation at DuPont for over 20 years. He has a passion for learning and trying new approaches and paradigms to solve long-existing problems. His career has included marketing, business strategy, and technology leadership roles in businesses serving a variety of industries.

For additional information, please email: events.us@frost.com or call Matthew McSweegan at 516-255-3812.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +1 210 348 1012

E: Francesca.valente@frost.com