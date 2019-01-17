MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Announces It Will be Attending The INDO EXPO Trade Show on January 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2019 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the upcoming INDO EXPO trade show on January 26th in Denver, Colorado. The INDO EXPO Trade Show is focused on building business to business (B2B) relationships and providing a professional platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Patrick Bilton, CEO, stated that "this is a great opportunity for MJHI to connect with other operators seeking avenues for distribution of their products through our www.ProCannaGro.com e-commerce site."

MJ Harvest is also pleased to announce an initial shipment of DeBudder lids to a key distributor in Chile, Horticultura Técnica de Chile, S.A. This initial shipment expands our product reach into South America. The Company also markets its products through its ProCannaGro web site and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and Australia. Information on how the DeBudder products work, including videos of the products in use, can be found at www.ProCannaGro.com under the products tab.

The Company also announces that its corporate web site, www.MJHarvestInc.com, is now live. Patrick noted that "the new web site reflects the Company's commitment to excellence in the horticultural and agricultural implements business." "We will be adding content in the coming months to highlight our growing business and the many opportunities the management team is developing."

About MJ Harvest: MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Bldg 3 ST 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115

Tcktsllc@earthlink.net

@HarvestMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532930/MJ-Harvest-Announces-It-Will-be-Attending-The-INDO-EXPO-Trade-Show-on-January-26-2019