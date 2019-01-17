EastWest Bioscience Inc.: Financial Markets Updated with Market Discussions about Eastwest Science's Build-out Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) announces the publication of two important market news items that help explain the strategic positioning and strengths of Eastwest's build-out strategy to investors and the financial markets.

The first is an article published on the popular investors website TheDeepdive.ca. The article discusses the Eastwest investment thesis and the strategy built around that thesis.

The marketing item is an interview on Capital Ideas TV with Fabrice Taylor, Founder of The President's Club Investment Letter, discussing the brand building value behind EastWest's strategy of purchasing retail distribution including the recent purchase of the iconic Sangster's Natural Health Center's chain of natural health stores and, potentially, a small pharmacy chain.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

About Sangster's Health Centres

Sangster's Health Centres occupies a distinguished position in the Canadian natural health products and natural health industry in Canada. Founded in 1971, Sangster's stores and people have been providing their customersknowledge and hundreds of product remedies for the safe, natural prevention and treatment of disease and ailments for almost 50 years. Sangster's has introduced and developed over 200 exclusive Sangster's products (vitamins, mineral, herbs, proteins, natural body care and organic foods) putting the Sangster's name and branded products into thousands of Canadian households. Today, Sangster's continues to grow as a national brand name with franchise stores located across Canada.

