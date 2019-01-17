

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer price inflation slowed in December to its lowest level in eight months, latest figures from the statistical office Eurostat confirmed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November.



The latest inflation rate was the lowest since April, when the rate was 1.3 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, was 1 percent in December, unchanged from November.



Both figures were in line with the flash estimates released on January 4.



Compared to the previous, Eurozone consumer prices were unchanged in December, in line with economists' expectations.



In December, energy prices registered the biggest annual increase of 5.4 percent versus 9.1 percent in November.



Prices of food, alcohol & tobacco grew 1.8 percent, which was slower than the 1.9 percent gain in the previous month.



