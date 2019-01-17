SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced the appointment of Andrew Kahl to the role of Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for driving the integrated customer experience for every SailPoint customer while continuing to enable and scale SailPoint's growing post-sale partner community. He will also oversee SailPoint's customer success, professional services and support teams, globally.

"This appointment underscores our fierce commitment to our customers' successful journey with SailPoint and is a critical step as we look to scale to thousands of customers. In his role, Andrew will help us to maintain our relentless focus on driving the best-in-class customer experience our customers have come to expect from SailPoint," said Mark McClain, CEO and Co-Founder of SailPoint. "Customer success is in our lifeblood as an organization and I am confident that Andrew will make that his continued charter in his new role with us."

Andrew brings a wealth of experience building and leading global customer-focused organizations and creating strategies that drive operational excellence and truly unique customer experiences. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Customer Success Services at Juniper Networks. Prior to that, he spent over three years leading and transforming customer success delivery at NetApp, and also co-founded and led CREDANT Technologies for 12 years before it was acquired by Dell.

"SailPoint is built on a set of core values and a company culture that places a heavy emphasis on the success of its customers," said Kahl. "I am thrilled to become the 'voice of the customer' on SailPoint's executive team and look forward to building on that customer-centric culture to drive the best possible experience for all customers at SailPoint."

SailPoint: The Power of Identity

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

