Blackmoon and Dr Werner & Partner Strategic Partnership Announced - Launching New ETx

VALLETTA, Malta, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New ETx will give investors direct access to Dr Werner & Partner' client base

Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Dr. Werner & Partner, a network of attorneys, experts for international compliance and international tax law, accountants and financial advisors, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to create a branded Exchange Traded Index (ETx).

The close ties between Blackmoon and Dr Werner & Partner will allow them to work very closely together in order to create the ETx that will be directly linked to Dr Werner & Partner client base.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact to price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"The partnership with Blackmoon will enable us to extend our (already advanced) crypto advisory services with security token offerings. The amount of interest for that sector is overwhelming and together with Blackmoon we will provide a state-of-the-art-service, that will enable the right client to launch an STO from A-Z." said Philipp Sauerborn, a senior employee at Dr Werner & Partner

"We are pleased to have discovered such an incredible company to partner with and we foresee releasing the Dr Werner & Partner ETx as soon as possible to offer this creative investment opportunity to investors across the globe," said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Dr Werner & Partner is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Dr. Werner & Partner

Dr. Werner & Partner (https://www.drwerner.com) is an advisory network of lawyers, auditors, accountants and experts in international tax, regulation and compliance. Accepted applicants as licenced and regulated VFA / crypto agents with years of experience in ICO, STO, crypto start-ups and in obtaining regulative status for crypto, finance and gaming companies.

