Trianz Receives 'Product Challenger' Spot in ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report for Cloud

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced being recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report for Managed Public Cloud Service.

Compiled by ISG Provider Lens, a unit of ISG Research (an Information Services Group Inc entity), the report delivers leading-edge, actionable research and consulting insights focused on technology and service providers' strength and weaknesses and how they are positioned relative to their peers in the market.

Trianz partners with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to enable enterprises eliminate inefficiencies and avoid missed strategic opportunities. Its customizable managed services program and operational models empower businesses with digital solutions which help them achieve their business goals and build a competitive advantage.

"We have closely followed Trianz' journey of providing both custom-managed and integrated cloud services to businesses across industries, and are delighted to nominate it as a key player in the managed services space/ industry," Shashank Rajmane, Analyst at ISG, said in a statement.

Expressing their pleasure at the selection, Co-Presidents of Trianz, Ganeshan Venkateshwaran and Rollen Roberson, said, "Being positioned as a 'Product Challenger' in the Managed Public Cloud Services quadrant by ISG Provider Lens is extremely heartening for us at Trianz. Our proven approach, technology partnerships, supporting systems, and culture help us create superior business impact and value for our clients. On behalf of our team, we thank ISG for this appreciation."

Trianz was named among top managed services providers by The Technology Headline and one of the Top 100 Public Cloud MSP list for 2018 by ChannelE2E last year.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit https://www.isg-one.com/ .

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.

