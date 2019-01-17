Bicomponent Fiber Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type (PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET, and Others), by Structure Type (Sheath/Core, Side-by-Side, Islands-in-the-Sea, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Home Furnish, and others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This 240-page report, from Stratview Research, studies the bicomponent fiber market in the global advanced materials industry over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Bicomponent FiberMarket: Highlights from the Report

There has been a rapid progress in the non-woven technology in various end-use industries, thereby driving the demand for non-woven fabrics. Day-to-day products from personal care to hygiene to filters and automotive fabric products have realized worthiness of non-woven fabrics. People are demanding such products which give more comfort and softness. This is being done by replacing the traditional PP spun-bond fabric with bicomponent fiber. Bicomponent fibers have been in the forefront in fulfilling such requirements with continuous advancement in products to meet consumer demand.

As per Stratview Research, the bicomponent fiber market seems prosperous with significant growth opportunities for market participants across the value chain. The market is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 2,266.9 million in 2024. Rising living standard of people in both developed as well as developing countries, increasing demand for non-woven fabrics in various end-use industries, growing disposable diaper and feminine products, increasing preference for thermal-bonded non-woven products over adhesive-bonded non-woven products, increasing automobile production, and rising demand for nonwovens containing micro-size fibers are some of the key factors proliferating the demand for bicomponent fibers.

Co-PET/PET is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period owing to ease of production from petrochemical sources, low cost, good chemical resistance, and desirable range of physical properties. The material type is also likely to witness the highest growth in the same period, propelled by increasing penetration of bicomponent fibers in the emerging markets, such as China. Co-PET/PET fibers are cheaper, which makes them the preferred choice, especially in the price-sensitive consumer geographies, such as China and India.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report

Based on structure type, sheath/core is projected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. The structure type generally has low-melting-temperature polymer at the sheath and high-melting temperature polymer at the core. They are typically processed as bonding fibers for non-woven and their applications are extremely diverse, making them the most dominant bicomponent fiber structures in the market.

Hygiene is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Rising health and hygiene awareness among people around the world is fueling the growth in the demand for various hygiene products, such as feminine products, baby diapers, and wipes. Also, the demand for disposable hygiene products, such as diapers and sanitary napkins, has been growing in line with the world's population increase. This, in turn, is generating a greater demand for bicomponent fibers in the segment.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 240-Page Detailed Report

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for bicomponent fibers during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by a host of factors, such as growing awareness towards the hygienic environment and increasing population. Rising disposable income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government regulations regarding health and hygiene are further boosting the demand for bicomponent fibers in the region. China is likely to remain the growth engine of the region's market in the foreseen future. The country is also the world's largest market for bicomponent fibers and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key bicomponent fiber manufacturers are ES FiberVisions, Huvis Corporation, Far Eastern New Century, Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber Co., Ltd., CHA Technologies Group, and Jiaxing Xinwei Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. Development of durable, stronger and softer bicomponent fibers and execution of mergers & acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global bicomponent fiber market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type:

PE/PP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PE/PET (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Co-PET/PET (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Hygiene (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Textiles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Home Furnish (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Structure Type:

Sheath/Core (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Side-by-Side (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Islands-in-the-Sea (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , the UK, Russia , France , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , India , China , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the compositesand advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Advanced Materials Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industryare:

Engineered Coated Fabrics Market by End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Others), by Coating Type (Polyurethane, Rubber, Silicon, and Others), by Substrate Type (Polyester, Fiberglass, Aramid, Polyamide, and Others), by Coating Process Type (Calendaring, Hot-Melt, Knife, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

High-Performance Glass Fiber Market by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), by Usage (Polymer Composites and Non-Polymer Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176