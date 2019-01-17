82% of US employees will buy meals more often from their workplace cafeteria if they can order ahead and pick up their meal from a dedicated service point, research by Omnico and The Caterer magazine has found.

52% will use an order ahead capability every time, if available, and 29% will use it some of the time. 37% will make two or more extra visits per week if they can order ahead.

The research, among 750 employees across the US, found that 58% of respondents would visit at least once more in the week if they could access experience-enhancing technologies such as ordering ahead, or are able to make payments via apps, touch-screen kiosks, wearable devices and phone-scanning.

70% said they will visit more frequently if the staff cafeteria operated a personalized, multi-channel loyalty program. A scheme offering rewards redeemable against future purchases will deliver an extra two visits per person each week, the research reveals.

Overall, technologies that cut out lines, make ordering and payment easy across all channels will increase visit frequency by an average 1.18 extra days per person each week.

"Our research makes clear that US employees will visit and spend more if workplace cafeterias offer an experience that is quick, easy and genuinely personalized, whether online, via smartphone, kiosk or at the checkout," said Mel Taylor, CEO, Omnico. "Time is precious to employees - we found that 61% do not visit their in-house catering facility more often because they can't face waiting in lines."

48% of those surveyed said they want to place an order using a phone app, while 25% want to pay using a smartphone payment system such as Apple Pay. From a list of types of promotion that employees want from loyalty schemes, 48% selected value meals and 45% want meal deal packages, allowing them to buy a discounted package of meals over a set period, benefiting operators' cashflow, stock-planning and footfall.

"Smooth integration of technologies is essential to make the workplace cafeteria the number one choice for co-workers," said Taylor. "As our research shows, if done right it can substantially increase revenues."

Download the full report here: Corporate Catering Barometer

