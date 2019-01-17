Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) -Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC PINK: TRKWF) (the "Company" or "CBD") is pleased to announce that CBD&CBN Ltd. ("CBD&CBN") a company registered in the UK and headquartered in London, England is slated to launch its white label of TOK's brand in the UK through the worldwide web. The CBD&CBN brand was developed pursuant to a white label agreement between TOK and CBD&CBN dated November 19, 2018.

The Company's strategy in the UK includes the premium product line supplied for distribution under CBD&CBN's brand. The Company is prepared for success and current operations are capable of a one week turn around on order fulfillment before packaging and customs.

CBD&CBN is set to commence operations late this month and has made its first purchase order of US$50,000 from the Company. CBD&CBN operates under the direction of Stephen Oliver, former HM Customs Investigator and lawyer, and Andy Eyre, former military and entrepreneur, two individuals with a robust combined industry history and skill set. In its initial phase CBN&CBD is focused on generating exposure and building brand recognition through a comprehensive e-commerce strategy. CBD&CBN is supported by Mr. George Pessios, Software Engineer, IOS Developer and Web Designer, and founding member CBD&CBN, and Nick Gower, founding member and Search Engine Optimization expert.

Jean-Paul Gaillard, CEO of the Company, commented: "Their combined professional track record and wealth of knowledge has laid a foundation for Tree of Knowledge's aggressive strategy to create a dominant presence in the rapidly evolving CBD sector in the European Marketplace."

Founded in 2015, the Company launched its EVR CBD product line with the purpose of creating the finest quality CBD Hemp Oil in the world. EVR CBD now sells CBD Hemp Oil to customers throughout the US, Europe and South America, and sells isolates into Australia. As additional territories follow the lead of the United States and legalize CBD hemp oil, the Company expects that additional consumers will discover its benefits. The Company aspires to have its EVR CBD brand as the world's most trusted source for CBD products.

According to the Cannabis Trades Association UK, the consumer base in the CBD market in the UK has doubled from 125,000 to 250,000 between 2017 and 2018. Currently in the UK, the number of people using CBD oil is estimated to have reached around 300,000. According to Verdict.co.uk, an online media publisher: "The rise in popularity has followed a loosening of legal restrictions around the world. Although CBD-based products have been commercially available in the UK for some time, they appear to be gaining greater mainstream use and acceptance." Reports by Forbes indicate that the global cannabidiol (CBD) market is estimated to grow by 700% and could be worth $2.1 billion by 2020.

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE

With its head office in Toronto and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through an exclusive strategic alliance agreement with Jack Nathan Medical Inc., which operates over 72 Jack Nathan Health medical and dental clinics in six provinces across Canada, the Company has access to one of the largest healthcare systems across Canada for its education and research platform, with over 1.5 million patient visits annually. Currently the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

