Memoori has published a new report, highlighting the critical contribution that over 600 Startups are making to the introduction of innovation in the Smart Building space.

2018 has proved to be a record year for investment in the global building technology sector, with over $2.4 billion invested in startup companies. This clearly demonstrates increased confidence by investors in the sector and indicates the positive response companies are receiving for their products and services in the market.

The report identifies 482 companies founded between 2009 and 2018 in the smart building sector, which comply with our definition of a startup. In addition it identifies 109 startups that been acquired and 13 firms that filed for an IPO since 2009, amounting to over 600 active new entrants in the smart commercial buildings sector.

Exits have also increased significantly, with the report identifying 41 acquisitions in 2018 alone. Indeed the last two years accounted for almost 60% of all startup acquisitions tracked since 2012, showing a clear trend towards consolidation.

Adjacent markets are heavily impacting the core smart buildings market, particularly the PropTech phenomenon in the commercial real estate sector. Interactions between major players and early stage startups have continued to increase in the past 2 years, through accelerator and incubator programs and also direct collaboration. Utility companies and energy services providers have been particularly focused on building relationships with new entrants in the energy sector.

About the Report

At 255 pages with 64 charts tables ONLY $1,995 USD for a single user license, our StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2019 report filters out all the important conclusions, supported by facts, to demonstrate what is shaping the future of smart buildings. For more information, visit; https://www.memoori.com/portfolio/startups-and-their-impact-on-smart-buildings-2019/

About Memoori

Memoori is an independent research organization offering advice on technology in smart buildings to companies across the value chain. For more information, visit https://www.memoori.com

