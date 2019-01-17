Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Worth $40.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, IFEC, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is projected to grow from USD 27.0 billion in 2018 to USD 40.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in the number of new aircraft orders, rise in air passenger traffic, and retrofit activities being carried out for upgrading the existing aircraft are some of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft cabin interiors market.

Based on type, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity systems as they have become an alternate source of income for most of the airlines. The ancillary revenue obtained from these systems is helping airlines in maintaining and enhancing the quality of their onboard services. Different airlines are using different sources such as onboard shopping, Wi-Fi connectivity, and advertising for revenue generation.

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of new aircraft orders and rising demand for enhanced passenger experience, especially the long-haul aircraft are leading to the growth of the wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market.

Based on end user, the Aftermarket segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the Aftermarket segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to rising demand for retrofitting components within the aircraft cabin.

The Middle East aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Middle Eastaircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region is largely due to increase in fleet size, this market consists of aftermarket and MRO.

The report profiles the most promising players in the HFC market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by market players.

Major players operating in the aircraft cabin interiors market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), Gogo (US), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), and RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others. These players offer different products used in aircraft cabin interiors such as aircraft seating, in-flight entertainment & connectivity, aircraft galley, and aircraft lavatory. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

