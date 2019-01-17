

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in the week ended January 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 213,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000.



The less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 220,750, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 221,750.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, increased by 18,000 to 1.737 million in the week ended January 5th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims also rose to 1,728,500, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average of 1,720,500.



